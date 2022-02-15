Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Ferro worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 105.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 189,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

