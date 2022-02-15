Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25 to $7.37 EPS.

FIS traded down $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,586,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,360. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.