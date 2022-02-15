Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25 to $7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.780 billion to $14.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.91 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

