FIL Ltd Has $922,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,482 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $539,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.