FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $161,196,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $107,391,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,173.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,317 shares of company stock valued at $144,569,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

