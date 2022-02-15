Financial Analysis: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Nuwellis alerts:

This table compares Nuwellis and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuwellis and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuwellis currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 665.31%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Star Equity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.32 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.25 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 33.26

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Equity beats Nuwellis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.