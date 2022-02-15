First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

