First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.24

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 32041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.
About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
