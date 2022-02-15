First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $918.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $820.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,803 shares of company stock valued at $174,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

