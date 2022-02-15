First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $45.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
