First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.