FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 373,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,674. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

