Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

