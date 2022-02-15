Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $23.79.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
