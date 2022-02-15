FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.30. 591,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

