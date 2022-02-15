FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.