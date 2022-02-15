Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $147.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.