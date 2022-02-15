Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE:FTK opened at $0.79 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
