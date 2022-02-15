Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FTK opened at $0.79 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

