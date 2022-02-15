Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.75% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of AADR opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

