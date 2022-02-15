Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 228.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
