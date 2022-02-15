Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 965.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $117.73 and a one year high of $151.10.

