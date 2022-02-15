Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,815,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after buying an additional 616,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.