FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,441. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FMC by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in FMC by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in FMC by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.