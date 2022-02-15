Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

