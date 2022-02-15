Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 6.48 and its 200 day moving average is 6.96. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 0.75 and a twelve month high of 8.94.

