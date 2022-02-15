FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,925,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

