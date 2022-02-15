Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.