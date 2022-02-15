Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $217,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

