Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last 90 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

