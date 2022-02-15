Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 18,311 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sage Therapeutics worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.