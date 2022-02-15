Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bilibili worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

