Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

