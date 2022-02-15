FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09).
CVE:ITR opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.45.
In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
