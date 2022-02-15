FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Sugar Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RSI. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.97 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The stock has a market cap of C$619.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

