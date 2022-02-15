Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$211.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98.
In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,800.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
