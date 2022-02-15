Game.com Market Cap Hits $1.64 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Game.com has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $68,037.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

