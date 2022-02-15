Gameswap Hits Market Capitalization of $14.81 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $158,236.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

