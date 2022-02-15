Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Garrett Motion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 700,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

