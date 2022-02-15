Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $5.45 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00012398 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $55.20 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

