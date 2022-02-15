Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 132,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,964. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.