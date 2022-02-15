Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Purchases 46,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$39,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,489,536.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Mining alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Jamie Levy acquired 20,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jamie Levy acquired 25,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,735.00.

GENM opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. Generation Mining Limited has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.