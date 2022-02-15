Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Argo Group International worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

