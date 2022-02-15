Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.90 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of BRP Group worth $27,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

