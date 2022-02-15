German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

