German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post sales of $61.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $252.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $262.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.63 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $278.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

