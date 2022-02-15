GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0027

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 75% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $4,433.38 and approximately $53.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,596.57 or 1.79889999 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,669,924 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

