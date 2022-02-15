GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.18. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

