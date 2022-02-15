Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 652.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

