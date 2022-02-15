Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 933,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $147,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

