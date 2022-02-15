Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 376.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

