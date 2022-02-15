goeasy (GSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.62 per share for the quarter.

GSY traded up C$3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.03. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,205. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$114.58 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.38.

Get goeasy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

In related news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.