GoldFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $203,212.43 and $6.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009940 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

